Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Muncy (oblique) is still not swinging a bat and is unlikely to return to the team until at least August, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Muncy has been on the injured list since May 17 due to a right oblique strain. He begun ramping up his rehab program in late June by taking swings off the tee and fielding ground balls, but he was shut down from swinging a bat last week, and his absence will extend into the final weeks of the regular season. Prior to his injury, Muncy was slashing .223/.323/.475 with nine home runs and 28 RBI over 167 plate appearances. The Dodgers will continue to rotate Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Cavan Biggio at the hot corner while Muncy remains sidelined, though the team could be active at the trade deadline for another infielder.