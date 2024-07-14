The Dodgers are planning to call Ryan up from Triple-A Oklahoma City following the All-Star break, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The banged-up Dodgers closed their first-half schedule with just four healthy starting pitchers (James Paxton, Gavin Stone, Landon Knack and Justin Wrobleski), so Ryan will be summoned from Triple-A to provide some needed reinforcement. Tyler Glasnow (back) is eligible to come off the injured list as soon as July 21 and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) might be ready for activation the following week, but Ryan could end up sticking around with the Dodgers as part of a five- or six-man rotation if he shows well in his first taste of the big leagues. The Dodgers haven't yet decided whether Ryan will start in the team's first series coming out of the break next weekend versus the Red Sox, or if he'll be saved for the four-game series with the Giants that begins July 22. A 25-year-old righty, Ryan missed the first two months of the minor-league season while battling shoulder fatigue but has looked good since joining Oklahoma City in mid-June, turning in a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB over 16.1 innings spanning five starts.