Bibee (7-4) took the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Bibee allowed two runs in the first inning and surrendered a two-run homer in the third before rebounding with four scoreless frames. The 25 year-old's velocity was over one mph below his season average, and he has yielded four earned runs in back-to-back outings to open July. He will take a 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 123:27 K:BB into the All-Star break.