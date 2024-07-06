Bibee (7-3) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Giants.

Bibee got off to a brutal start, coughing up three runs in the first inning. He snapped his streak of three consecutive quality starts with his shortest outing since May 8. Bibee went 3-1 with a terrific 40:4 K:BB in five June starts and was 5-1 over his previous 10 outings before Friday's loss. He now owns a 3.67 ERA with a 115:24 K:BB through 98 frames. Bibee's next outing is projected to be in Detroit.