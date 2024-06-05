Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 win over the Royals.

Freeman's homer tied the game at 5-5 in the seventh inning. He hit eighth Tuesday, the lowest he's been in the order since May 9, though it was expected he'd see less time in the top-third of the lineup following Steven Kwan's return from a hamstring injury. Freeman is batting a respectable .256 over his last 20 games, though his season average remains at .219 with a .666 OPS, five homers, 24 RBI, 33 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 54 contests.