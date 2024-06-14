Moore (personal) went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in his return from paternity leave in an extra-inning loss against the White Sox on Thursday.

Moore had sat out the previous two games while on leave, and he went down on strikes three times against masterful White Sox starter Garrett Crochet before also logging one final punchout when facing reliever Michael Kopech. Since hitting safely in back-to-back games May 25-26, Moore has been mired in a nightmarish slump, going 4-for-42 with a single extra-base hit (a double) and a 38.8 percent strikeout across his last 13 contests.