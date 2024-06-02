Moore is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Moore will take a seat in the series finale after he went 1-for-14 with eight strikeouts while starting each of the past four games at either second base or third base. While he remains in the mix for steady playing at the keystone with Jorge Polanco (hamstring) on the injured list, Moore looks to be slowing down at the plate after a hot run over the first three weeks of May. Dating back to May 23, Moore is slashing .103/.297/.138 over a stretch of nine games. If Moore's struggles continue, Ryan Bliss could end up unseating him as the preferred option at second base.