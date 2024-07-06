Moore went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Moore has gone just 2-for-14 with two walks over his last seven games. The versatile 31-year-old continues to offer speed when in the lineup for the Mariners -- he's 14-for-16 on stolen base attempts this season, including a perfect 6-for-6 since the start of June. Getting on base is another story, as he's hitting just .207 with a .315 on-base percentage, eight home runs, 26 RBI, 31 runs scored, 14 doubles and three triples across 72 contests.