Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Wednesday that Brash (elbow) will begin a throwing program in mid-August, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 8 but looks to be progressing well in the early stages of his rehab. He shed a protective brace on his elbow a little over a month ago and will take the first meaningful step forward in his recovery when he begins throwing in a few weeks. If he continues to experience no setbacks with his throwing program late in the season and throughout the offseason, Brash could be ready to face hitters by the end of spring training, but he'll still almost certainly open the 2025 campaign on the injured list.