Haniger will start in right field and bat fifth in Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Haniger will pick up his fourth start in five games, with two coming against lefties and two coming against righties. The 33-year-old has gone 1-for-7 with five strikeouts and two walks since the All-Star break and is holding down a career-worst .615 OPS on the season, but he could nonetheless be in store for an uptick in playing time while the Mariners are down three regulars due to injury (Julio Rodriguez, J.P. Crawford and Dominic Canzone) in addition to recently moving struggling everyday first baseman Ty France off the 40-man roster.