Manager Scott Servais said postgame that he was "concerned" about the heel injury that held France out of Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Royals, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

France was scratched from Saturday's lineup with what was initially deemed a foot injury. However, Servais shared that France is actually dealing with a heel injury that stems from the first baseman being hit by a pitch Friday. France will continue to be evaluated and a status update is expected to be delivered sometime Sunday.