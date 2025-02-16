France is viewed by the Twins as the starter at first base, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. "He's going to play a lot," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "That's really the best way of saying it. The kind of hitter that he is, this isn't a platoon situation. I think he's going to play."

France signed just a one-year, $1 million contract which wouldn't appear to indicate he'd be the leader for an everyday role. Baldelli could be just boosting his confidence as the team works on his swing that saw him hit just .234/.305/.365 with 13 homers over 140 regular-season games last season. Jose Miranda and Edouard Julien will also compete for playing time at first base and France could still work in a platoon or time share. Still, Baldelli's comments should make France the leader in the competition as spring training begins.