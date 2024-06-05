Bell went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Tampa Bay.

Bell extended Miami's lead to 3-0 in the first inning with a two-run triple, his first three-bagger since 2022, before leading off the eighth with a double. With Tuesday's multi-hit performance, Bell's now hit safely in seven straight games, going 12-for-29 (.414.) with a 1.075 OPS in that span. After a brutal start to the year, the 31-year-old first baseman has boosted his slash line to .247/.318/.385 with six homers, 29 RBI and 26 runs scored across 61 games.