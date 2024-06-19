Alderman (hand) has gone 2-for-13 with two RBI and a run scored in four games since returning from Single-A Jupiter's 7-day injured list Thursday.

Alderman had been on Jupiter's IL all season with a fractured left hand, but he was cleared to join the club last week after completing a five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 21-year-old outfielder slashed .205/.286/.316 with a home run and four stolen bases over 133 plate appearances for Jupiter in his first professional season in 2023.