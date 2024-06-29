Tyler (0-1) took the loss against the Phillies on Friday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Tyler opened with four scoreless innings but put runners on the corners with no outs in the fifth. He was able to limit the damage to one run and was pulled with one out to go in the frame at 81 pitches. The Phillies were without recently injured sluggers Bryce Harper (hamstring) and Kyle Schwarber (groin), but Tyler has now allowed three total earned runs with a 6:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings in his first two major-league starts. The 27-year-old likely earned another start next week against the Red Sox.