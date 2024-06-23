Anderson (0-2) took the loss against Seattle on Saturday, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out three batters over 3.1 innings.

Anderson fell behind 2-0 after one inning but was able to bounce back with a pair of scoreless frames. Things really fell apart for him in the fourth, though, as the Mariners opened the inning with four straight hits and chased Anderson with one out in the frame. The right-hander got the start Saturday due to Jesus Luzardo landing on the injured list with a back injury, but it's not certain he'll be called upon to be Luzardo's replacement for additional turns through the rotation. Anderson hasn't really earned that role given his 11.42 ERA and 2.77 WHIP through 8.2 innings on the season.