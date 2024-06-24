Sanchez (shoulder) has joined the Marlins in Kansas City and could be cleared to throw a bullpen session in a few days, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez began throwing on flat ground a week ago and might be ready to try things from the bump soon. The right-hander has been out for most of June with shoulder inflammation and will probably require a rehab assignment before being activated. Given the state of the Marlins' injury-riddled rotation, Sanchez will probably be needed to start some games once he's deemed ready.