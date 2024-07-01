Scott appears poised to make a start for the Mets this week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scott had been scheduled to start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse, but that will no longer happen. The Mets do not have a starter listed for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, and manager Carlos Mendoza had indicated previously that Scott would likely join the rotation at some point during the team's current stretch of 17 games in 17 days, which runs up until the All-Star break. All signs point to it happening Wednesday, although there's no official word from the Mets yet. Scott held a 3.90 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 27.2 innings in five starts earlier this season for New York. He's posted a 2.76 ERA and 55:12 K:BB in 42.1 frames covering nine starts with Syracuse.