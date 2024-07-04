Scott surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Washington on Wednesday.

Scott was called up from Triple-A on Wednesday to log his first big-league start since May 30, but he didn't make much of an impression. The rookie right-hander tied a season-worst mark by allowing four runs, and he struck out a season-low two batters. It was an especially disappointing outcome for Scott after he retired 12 of the first 14 batters he faced -- six of the eight baserunners he allowed came over his final 1.2 frames, and he departed after giving up a three-run homer to Luis Garcia with two outs in the sixth. Despite the overall poor result, there's a good chance Scott will get at least another turn through the rotation with New York not having an off day until the All-Star break and with Tylor Megill recently demoted to the minors.