Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Yankees.

Alonso was one of two Mets to reach the 20-homer threshold this season, as both he and Francisco Lindor hit the mark in this blowout win. Alonso has come out of the gates swinging in the second half, going 7-for-23 (.304) over six games since the All-Star break. The first baseman is at a .244/.324/.458 slash line with 53 RBI, 57 runs scored, two stolen bases and 23 doubles through 101 contests this season.