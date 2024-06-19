Garrett (7-2) picked up the win Tuesday over the Rangers, striking out one in a perfect eighth inning.

The right-hander carved up the heart of the Texas order on 12 pitches (seven strikes), and Garrett was rewarded when New York completed a comeback in the top of the ninth. The journeyman reliever came into 2024 with a career 7.11 ERA in only 44.1 big-league innings, but he's been a revelation as a high-leverage option for the Mets, producing a 3.03 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB through 35.2 frames while adding three saves and six holds to his win total over 28 appearances.