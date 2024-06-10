Herz did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out five.

Herz received a second start after struggling in his debut against the Mets and showed the requisite improvement in holding Atlanta to two runs. After allowing those two runs and four baserunners in the second, Herz settled down and retired six of seven batters over the next two frames. A seven-run fourth by the Nationals put Herz in line for the win but Herz allowed two batters to reach base in the fifth and was pulled two outs shy of being eligible for his first big-league win. With both Josiah Gray and Trevor Williams remaining on the shelf, Herz looks to be in line for another start, likely to take place next weekend when the Nationals welcome the Marlins to town for a weekend set.