Harvey (2-3) took the loss and blew the save in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Padres, coughing up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.

The right-hander is having a bumpy June, giving up runs in four of nine appearances en route to a 7.71 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 10:6 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Monday's blown save was his first of the year though, and Harvey remains the Nationals' top set-up option ahead of closer Kyle Finnegan, having already racked up a career-high 23 holds. Should Washington become sellers at the trade deadline and send Finnegan to a contender, Harvey would almost certainly move into the ninth-inning role.