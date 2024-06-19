Irvin (5-6) took the loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 5-0 to the Diamondbacks, giving up four runs on eight hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.

A lack of offensive support gave the right-hander no margin for error, but Irvin did himself no favors by tossing first-pitch strikes to only 11 of the 22 batters he faced and issuing a season high in free passes. In fact, the 27-year-old hadn't walked more than two batters in any 2024 start prior to Tuesday. Irvin will take a 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 71:19 K:BB through 86 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Coors Field.