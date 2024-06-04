O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Monday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jays.

O'Hearn's steal was his first of the season, as the 30-year-old is not typically known for his speed. He has been fairly steady at the plate, going 9-for-33 (.273) with two extra-base hits over his last nine games. O'Hearn is at a .270/.335/.447 slash line with seven home runs, 18 RBI and 21 runs scored over 167 plate appearances. He continues to play in a strong-side platoon role, mainly as the Orioles' designated hitter.