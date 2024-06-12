Profar (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Profar started in each of the Padres' first 71 games of the season, but he'll hit the bench for the first time after he was forced out of Tuesday's 4-3 win in the eighth inning due to a sore left knee. Manager Mike Shildt disclosed after the contest that Profar had been battling the knee issue for a while, but the 31-year-old aggravated the injury on a swing during his eighth-inning at-bat. Though Shildt downplayed the knee issue, the skipper admitted that he was unsure if Profar -- who leads the National League with a .424 on-base percentage -- would require imaging on the knee, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Jose Azocar will cover left field Wednesday in place of Profar, whose status will presumably be updated following Thursday's team off day.