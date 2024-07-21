Suarez picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Guardians, striking out one and not allowing a hit or a walk in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Suarez came in with a runner on and two out in the eighth to face Bo Naylor and got him to pop out. He came back out for the ninth and pitched a perfect frame to register his 23rd save of the season. The 32-year-old continues to be one of the most dominant closers in baseball this year, as he's now tied for the fourth most saves and carries a 1.62 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in 39 innings.