The Padres recalled Cosgrove from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

The move corresponds with right-hander Adam Mazur being optioned to Triple-A El Paso. Cosgrove was optioned to Triple-A on April 30 after appearing in 15 games in the majors, registering a 10.50 ERA and 1.83 WHIP across 12 innings. He has an 8.79 ERA in the minors, though he hasn't given up a run or hit over his last seven outings, striking out seven batters over that span. Cosgrove will provide the Padres a southpaw option out of the bullpen.