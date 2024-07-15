The Phillies have selected Nori with the 27th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting prep outfielder, Nori has borderline 70-grade speed and has a chance to be a plus center fielder. He is one of the best athletes in the class, but he is also one of the older high schoolers expected to be drafted, as he turns 20 in October. Nori is clearly hit-over-power, and the hope would be that he either hits enough to be a leadoff hitter or develops enough power to not slide to the bottom third of the lineup.