Manager Rob Thomson said Tuesday that Turnbull will stay in the bullpen while the Phillies remain committed to Taijuan Walker as their No. 5 starter, Dan Gelston of the Associated Press reports.

While Walker began the season on the injured list, Turnbull secured a spot in the Opening Day rotation and dazzled over his six starts, going 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 32.1 innings. Shortly after Walker returned from the IL in late April, the Phillies opted to move Turnbull to the bullpen rather than expanding the rotation to six men. Though his performance has taken a step back upon his move to the bullpen, Turnbull is coming off an impressive showing against the Cardinals on Saturday, when he struck out six over three scoreless frames. Walker, meanwhile, hasn't pitched into the seventh inning of his last five turns through the rotation and is sitting on a 5.73 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 37.2 innings overall through seven starts on the season. At this point, Walker's exorbitant four-year, $72 million contract may be the main reason he's still in the rotation, but his leash has undoubtedly gotten shorter. Walker will start Sunday's game against the Mets in London, but another poor showing could prompt Thomson to change his tune and give Turnbull another look in the rotation.