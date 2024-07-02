Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Tuesday that Bednar (oblique) has progressed to throwing from 120 feet and should soon resume mound work, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander was briefly shut down from throwing after he landed on the injured list June 23 with an oblique strain, Bednar will be eligible to be reinstated to the active roster soon but could spend more than the 15-day minimum on the shelf since he's yet to get back on the mound. However, he doesn't appear to be in for a lengthy absence and may be able to rejoin the Pirates before the All-Star break.