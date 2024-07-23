Jones' (lat) throwing session Tuesday was from flat ground, not from the mound as previously indicated, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Destin had reported earlier that Jones was throwing a bullpen session, but he later issued a correction, noting it was a flat-ground throwing session from the Pirates' bullpen. While it means the right-hander isn't quite as far a long as previously indicated, it's still good news that he is doing any kind of throwing for the second day in a row. Jones has been sidelined for most of July with a Grade 2 right lat strain.