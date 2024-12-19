The Rangers signed Biggers to a minor-league contract and gave him an invitation to spring training Thursday.

Biggers has played in the minor leagues since 2018, when he was drafted by Rangers in the eighth round of the MLB draft. He has slashed .255/.345/.702 for his career, which has included every level of the minors. In 2024, the infielder slashed .275/.390/.772 across 364 at-bats for Triple-A Round Rock. The 27-year-old now gets his first invite to spring training after playing his first full season at the Triple-A level.