Heim went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 9-1 win against Detroit on Wednesday.

Heim's biggest contribution was a two-run shot to right field in the third inning that gave Texas a 4-0 lead. The backstop added a double and a single to finish with just his second three-hit performance of the season. Heim's pace has slowed a bit after tallying a career-best 18 homers and 95 RBI last year, but he's still giving solid production from the catcher position with a .251/.296/.372 slash line, six homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs and a stolen base through 199 plate appearances.