Heim went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Heim had a rare steal in the seventh inning and scored a run, but his greatest contribution was a walk-off single that plated Josh Smith with the game-winning run. The stolen base was Heim's first since April 15, 2024, and he's 9-for-11 in his career on stolen-base attempts. He's splitting time at catcher with Kyle Higashioka, which could benefit Heim's production. He's had issues in the second half of the season while averaging 130 games played over the previous three seasons.