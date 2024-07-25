Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the White Sox.

Smith singled in one run then got another home on a sacrifice fly. With news that third baseman Josh Jung (wrist) is set to begin a rehab assignment Friday, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, the Rangers will soon have to find a home for Smith's bat. The most logical move is to have Smith become the team's primary designated hitter. Texas designated hitters are last in the league in batting average (.197), slugging percentage (.310) and OPS (.573).