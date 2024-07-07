Semien went 1-for-3 with a walk, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

With the Rangers down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Semien got hold of a Kevin Kelly two-seamer on the inner half of the plate and drove it over the left-field wall for the game-winning hit. The second baseman snapped a 22-game homer drought with the blast, a stretch in which he'd stumbled to a .143/.196/.176 slash line. Semien's current .679 OPS on the season would be his lowest mark since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, but he's still on pace for his fourth straight campaign with at least 20 home runs and 80 RBI, and the 33-year-old has plenty of time to kick his offense into a higher gear.