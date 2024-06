Poche didn't allow a baserunner while throwing a scoreless eighth inning to earn a hold Thursday against the Cubs.

Thursday's outing marked Poche's fourth outing since being activated from the injured list. He has only two strikeouts while issuing two free passes across four innings in that span, though he has yet to surrender an earned run. Poche will remain in a high-leverage role, but he isn't likely to factor significantly into the saves picture for the Rays barring injury to Pete Fairbanks.