The Rays recalled Mead from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Mead will rejoin the Rays as infield depth to replace Yandy Diaz (personal), who landed on the restricted list Saturday. Mead was optioned to Triple-A in early May after slashing .218/.269/.276 through 93 plate appearances, and he's since posted an .847 OPS in the minor leagues. He's unlikely to see regular playing time while with the Rays and will likely return to Durham once Diaz rejoins the team.