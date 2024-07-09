Caminero (quad) will begin a rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

Caminero has been shelved since late May with a Grade 2 left quadriceps strain but has finally been cleared to return to game action. After getting in a few FCL contests, the top prospect will eventually move back up to Triple-A Durham, where he's slashed .261/.333/.478 with eight home runs over 153 plate appearances this season. Caminero could still make an impact for the Rays after the All-Star break, but at this point he probably won't be promoted until at least August.