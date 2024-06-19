Fairbanks was removed from Tuesday's game against the Twins after getting hit in the right hand by a comebacker, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Fairbanks attempted to field a 103-mph grounder off the bat of Carlos Correa with his bare hand during the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest. The reliever threw multiple warmup pitches in an effort to remain in the game, but the Rays' trainers elected to pull him early. Per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun, the main concern was with Fairbanks' thumb, but his X-rays came back negative after the game, and he appears to only be dealing with a bruise. It's likely the Rays stay away from using the 30-year-old righty out of the bullpen for the next few days, but a trip to the injured list shouldn't be necessary.