The Rays have selected Bell with the 66th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Bell's calling card is his plus defense at shortstop, as his fantasy-relevant tools are all in the fringe-average range. A switch-hitting prep shortstop, Bell could eventually hit for notable power as he fills out his 6-foot-1, 180-pound frame and there's a chance his average speed also ticks up. He turned 19 two weeks before the draft, so he is one of the older high school players selected on the first night.