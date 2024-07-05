Eflin (5-5) picked up the win over the Royals on Thursday, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk over five innings while striking out three.

Eflin didn't have his best stuff Thursday, surrendering runs in four of the six innings in which he appeared, though the latter run would not be charged to him on account of a fielding error from Richie Palacios. Despite those struggles, the veteran right-hander was still able to secure his fifth win of the season and the fourth win in his last five decisions (spanning nine starts). Eflin has now gone at least five innings in five consecutive starts, though he's given up multiple runs in four of those outings, raising his ERA to 4.19 on the season.