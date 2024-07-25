Eflin allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Eflin had some trouble early on, allowing an RBI single in the first inning and a solo home run in the third, both to Vladimir Guerrero. After that, Eflin settled in, and the Rays were able to get him off the hook by the time he exited the contest. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in just three of his last seven outings as he contends with a tough part of the schedule. He's now at a 4.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 87:13 K:BB through 110 innings over 19 starts on the year. Eflin is projected for a favorable home matchup versus the Marlins next week.