Wong went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Wong walked and scored in the first inning, belted a solo home run in the third, then singled and scored on Masataka Yoshida's home run in the sixth. Wong's home run was his eighth in 68 games, one shy of the career-high nine he hit in 2023 over 126 games. The catcher is having career year; his .826 OPS in 2024 is 156 points higher than what it was over the first three MLB seasons.