Weissert earned a save against the Marlins on Thursday by allowing an unearned run on two hits over one inning.

Primary closer Kenley Jansen was deployed in a tie game in the ninth inning, so Boston turned to Weissert after taking a two-run lead in the top of the 12th frame. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single followed by a sacrifice fly to allow the automatic runner to cross the plate, but he was able to close out the contest despite giving up another hit with two outs. The save was the first of his career for Weissert, who has been used mainly in lower-leverage situations this season. He has just two holds over 37 appearances while posting a 3.41 ERA and 39:9 :BB across 37 innings.