Jansen gave up a hit in a scoreless 10th inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Yankees.

The veteran closer is on an impressive roll. Jansen has been scored upon only once in his last 14 appearances, racking up two wins and 10 saves on 10 chances over that stretch with a 0.61 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB over 14.2 innings. The 36-year-old isn't as dominant as he was during his Dodgers heyday, but Jansen is still finding ways to be effective and he has yet to serve up a home run in 2024.