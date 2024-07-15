The Reds have selected Stovall with the 117th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Stovall was a potential first-round pick out of high school in 2021, but his decision to attend college instead didn't pan out. Injuries derailed his career at Arkansas, including labrum surgery on his shoulder in 2023 and a broken foot that delayed the start of his 2024 campaign. Once he got back on the field this year, however, he still showed a textbook left-handed swing that can still generate hard contact to all fields, and his defense at second base took a step forward as well. If Stovall can stay healthy, he might yet have a big-league future.