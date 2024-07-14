The Rockies have selected Condon with the third overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Condon got to Georgia as a preferred walk-on and then his stock exploded after he red-shirted in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 216-pound corner outfielder had a 1.284 OPS and 25 home runs in 56 games in 2023 and followed that up with a .433/.556/.1.009 slash line and 37 home runs in 60 games this spring. He lowered his strikeout rate from 17.7 percent to 13.5 percent this season. Condon had a .648 OPS in 11 games in the Cape Cod League and an .840 OPS in 10 games with Team USA. He bats and throws right-handed, and while he has seen time at the infield corners, an outfield corner is his most likely landing spot in pro ball. It's possible Condon will provide a fantasy-neutral batting average, just due to his long levers and big cuts, but he could be an elite run producer in the majors during his peak years.