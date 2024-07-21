Freeland (1-2) picked up the win over the Giants on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk over six innings while striking out four.

Freeland hurled two scoreless frames to open the contest before allowing runs in three of his last four innings of work, including a solo homer off the bat of Tyler Fitzgerald in the third. However, the lefty was still able to log his fifth consecutive quality start en route to securing his second straight win. Freeland has been terrific since returning from the injured list roughly one month ago, holding his opponents to two or fewer runs in all five outings while posting a 25:6 K:BB.